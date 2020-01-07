|
PICARELLO, JOSEPH MICHAEL Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Georgia. Loving father of Samantha Stokes (Randy), Joanna and Michael. Adoring son of Doreen and the late Victor. Dear brother of Joanne Bowles (Steve) and Susan. Joseph will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, January 11th at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020