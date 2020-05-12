MONTEMURRO, JOSEPH Joseph Montemurro of Toronto, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Humber River Hospital in Toronto. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bruna Montemurro of Brampton. Born in Toronto on July 22, 1932 to parents Giovanni and Maria Montemurro, Joe was the youngest of four siblings (Ena, Bill and Nick). Joe was extremely loving and proud of his three daughters: Nancy and her husband Filippo, Ruth and her husband Don and Joanne and her husband Raymond. Joe loved to spend time with all of his grandchildren: Nadia (and her husband Joe), Rocco and Nico (the great-grandchildren), Alessandro, Gianluca, Dana and Jonathan. Joe was passionate about model trains, reptiles, nature and "B-horror" movies like "The Wolf Man" (1941), he often joked about turning into a werewolf at every full moon. Joe enjoyed nature -- especially animals. It was not uncommon for animals to be seen in the household (rabbits, Guinea pigs, etc.) and he finally settled down with his best friend, Peppy, the dog. Joe's family would like to graciously thank all the nurses, personal support workers, doctors and other workers who gave our dad wonderful care at the Weston Terrace Senior Living in Etobicoke. Thank you to all the Personal Transportation Service drivers who cared for him by letting him have one last smoke, purchasing French fries and just sharing a laugh. Thank you to all the nurses, volunteers and doctors at Humber River Hospital, specifically their Dialysis and Nephrology Unit. A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Wednesday, May 13th at 2:30 p.m. at Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke. Visitation and services are for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make a donation in our father's memory to the Kidney Foundation or Humber River Hospital Dialysis Unit. Online condolences may be signed at www.glendalememorial.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.