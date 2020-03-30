Home

JOSEPH NEIL MARTIN SHARP

SHARP, JOSEPH NEIL MARTIN Passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Loving husband of 46 years to Susan Tyna Sharp. He is survived by his 4 children, Kristina, Evan (Carolyn), Jonathan (Sarah) and Helen (John), his 7 grandchildren Jackson, Elliott, Lily, Fox, Poppy, Owen and Scarlett, as well as his loving dog Olive. Neil will be greatly missed, but will live on forever in the hearts of the people who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020
