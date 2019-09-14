WELSH, JOSEPH NORMAN Passed courageously in his 82nd year at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Joseph originally of Cobalt, Ontario, leaves behind his wife Shirley of 47 years and son John (Marie). Grandchildren Peter Casey (Melissa), Tara Casey and Wade and Andrea Welsh. Great-grandchildren Quinten, Carrigan, Kaytee, Elliot, Layla and Myles. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom meant so much. You will be missed. From working in the gold mines of Northern Ontario, to a career as a millworker for Curity/Kendal Canada and in his later years as a proud member of The Corps of Commissioners, Joseph prided himself as a hardworking provider. Cremation has taken place and a Family Service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Michael Garron Hospital, Palliative Care Department, whose support and genuine compassion for those in their care, will forever be in our hearts. Online condolences can be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca "Where do you hide your Wings?"
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019