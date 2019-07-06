O'DONNELL, JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Joe O'Donnell in his 88th year, loving husband of Annemarie O'Donnell. Proud father of Tom (Martine) O'Donnell, Robin (Jo Ann) O'Donnell, Kenneth (Miriam) O'Donnell, Sean O'Donnell (Krista Bradley) and Renate (Todd) Beam. Joe will also be remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and brother. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie. Memorial donations to the Jumpstart program would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019