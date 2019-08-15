Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. JOSEPH OSWALD CLARENDON GRANT. View Sign Obituary

GRANT, DR. JOSEPH OSWALD CLARENDON Dr. Joseph Grant, familiarly known as Joe, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Science Centre. He was the beloved husband of Agnes, loving father of Sean and Joy, brother of Ornette Willis, Andrea Price, predeceased by his brothers Rudolph and Cedric. Uncle of Carl, Carol, Marcia, Adele, Denise, Gayle, Delia, Arlene, Alison, Irv, Keon, Handel and Donna. Cousin of Lynette Ferrell and Celeste Hermanstein. Brother-in-law of Janet, Lorene, Gwen, Orville, George and Leon. Friends and family may visit on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Malvern Methodist Church, 2 Morningview Trail, Scarborough, ON. A celebration of Joe's life will take place at 12 noon at the church following visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

