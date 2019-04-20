SULLIVAN, JOSEPH PATRICK January 3, 1937 - April 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Joseph Patrick Sullivan, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 82. Joseph passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 56 years and daughters Jackie and Jody, son-in-law Greg and grandson Kurtis. Private arrangements entrusted to Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019