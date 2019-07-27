Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Paul LEMIEUX. View Sign Service Information Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville 56 Lakeshore Road, W. Oakville , ON L6K 1C7 (905)-842-2252 Obituary

LEMIEUX, Joseph Paul Lemieux, Joseph Paul Gerard Emile ("Paul") (former assistant production manager of the Ottawa Citizen) - Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with family by his side at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital just shy of his 96th birthday. Paul is reunited with the love of his life Elizabeth Rose ("Betty") (2010). Loving father of Dianne and her husband Michael Whitcombe. Proud and devoted Grandpa of Matthew and Michèle who loved him dearly. The second youngest of 12 children, Paul was predeceased by all of his siblings. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Those who knew Paul best will remember a true gentleman who was proud of his French Canadian heritage, always smiling and ready to listen, gentle, patient, kind and made new relationships everywhere he went. He was a proud veteran of the RCAF having volunteered to serve during WWII. Special thanks to Churchill Place for being so welcoming, thanks also to the special caregivers from Nurse Next Door and to the staff of Complex Transitional Care at OTMH. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds Street, Oakville, on Wednesday, July 31st at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CNIB in Paul's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at



