PELYHE, JOSEPH Born in Egerszalók, Hungary, on March 18, 1927, he escaped communism to immigrate to Canada to marry Theresa (nee Noll) and was a wonderful father to Irene and Michele. Joe passed quietly with his two daughters at his side the afternoon of September 15, 2020, 70 years to the day that he arrived in Canada. Love you Dad xoxo



