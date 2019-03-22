PERETZ, JOSEPH A Holocaust survivor. On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Baycrest Apotex. Joe Peretz, beloved husband of the late Josie Peretz. Loving father and father- in-law of Kitty and Paul Tepperman. Dear brother of the late Mariette Peretz, and Lily Helsinger. Devoted grandfather of Marni and Jason, Aimee and Alex, and great-grandfather of Malorie, Hailey, Lauren, Nolan, and Adam. He was a gentle man of bravery, and distinction. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 38 Chipstead Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Kitty and Paul Tepperman Next Generation Youth Holocaust Education Fund c/o Temple Sinai, 416-487-4161.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019