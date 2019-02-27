Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH PETEK. View Sign

PETEK, JOSEPH 1938 – 2019 Joe passed away peacefully and thankfully at home on February 21, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family. After a two-year battle with cancer, he was grateful that our Lord called him home. Born in Slovenia, Joe immigrated to Canada in 1958 and soon after married his first wife, Neza who predeceased him in 1980. He was also predeceased by both parents, Maria and Janez of Slovenia. Joe will be deeply missed by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Pauline Rose and his brother John. He will be dearly missed by his children, Josephine (Dave), Mary (Elvis) and Ryan (Krystal). Grampa/Bumpa will be forever cherished by his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Joe was a member of The Plumbers and Steamfitters Union, Local 46 close to forty years. He was also a founding member of the Slovenian Hunters and Anglers Club, Alliston, ON. His passion, after hunting, was building our beautiful family home in Niagara on the Lake and caring for the grounds and stream. He loved cruising and spending time at our home away from home in Mexico. We want to extend our thanks and immense gratitude to those who guided us and ultimately made Joe's journey hopeful, comfortable and finally tolerable: Dr. G. Francois Viviers, Niagara on the Lake Healthcare; Dr. George Harpur, Niagara Falls; Dr. John Agzarian, Sue and Melissa, St. Joseph's, Hamilton; Dr. Radhika Yelamanchili, Marsha and Pam; and all the nursing team at Walker Family Cancer Centre, St. Catharines (You were all truly angels in waiting to Joe.); Leona Bervoets and team, Local Health Integration Network; all of the caring staff of Simpson's Pharmacy; finally, two nurses from Paramed, that became welcomed friends with every visit, Helen Ferley and Irene Fisher. Sincerely, thank you! We will be eternally thankful to a health system in Niagara that works. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, 1200 Forth Ave., St. Catharines, ON L2S OA9. The family will receive friends at Catholic Cremation Services (6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with a Funeral Service within the funeral home Chapel to follow at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at



PETEK, JOSEPH 1938 – 2019 Joe passed away peacefully and thankfully at home on February 21, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family. After a two-year battle with cancer, he was grateful that our Lord called him home. Born in Slovenia, Joe immigrated to Canada in 1958 and soon after married his first wife, Neza who predeceased him in 1980. He was also predeceased by both parents, Maria and Janez of Slovenia. Joe will be deeply missed by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Pauline Rose and his brother John. He will be dearly missed by his children, Josephine (Dave), Mary (Elvis) and Ryan (Krystal). Grampa/Bumpa will be forever cherished by his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Joe was a member of The Plumbers and Steamfitters Union, Local 46 close to forty years. He was also a founding member of the Slovenian Hunters and Anglers Club, Alliston, ON. His passion, after hunting, was building our beautiful family home in Niagara on the Lake and caring for the grounds and stream. He loved cruising and spending time at our home away from home in Mexico. We want to extend our thanks and immense gratitude to those who guided us and ultimately made Joe's journey hopeful, comfortable and finally tolerable: Dr. G. Francois Viviers, Niagara on the Lake Healthcare; Dr. George Harpur, Niagara Falls; Dr. John Agzarian, Sue and Melissa, St. Joseph's, Hamilton; Dr. Radhika Yelamanchili, Marsha and Pam; and all the nursing team at Walker Family Cancer Centre, St. Catharines (You were all truly angels in waiting to Joe.); Leona Bervoets and team, Local Health Integration Network; all of the caring staff of Simpson's Pharmacy; finally, two nurses from Paramed, that became welcomed friends with every visit, Helen Ferley and Irene Fisher. Sincerely, thank you! We will be eternally thankful to a health system in Niagara that works. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, 1200 Forth Ave., St. Catharines, ON L2S OA9. The family will receive friends at Catholic Cremation Services (6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with a Funeral Service within the funeral home Chapel to follow at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close