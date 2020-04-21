DINIZ, JOSEPH PETER Joseph Peter Diniz, of Southwold, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home at the age of 66. Dearly loved husband of Lois (Ashton) and loved father of Kai (Kiera), Ellie Grace and Wren (Jeremy). Cherished Starlord of Munro and Thurgood. Dear brother of Tony (Nory), Angela Talbot (John), Christine McMahon, Vince (Sue), Jon (Christine), Linda Jones (Kevin), Mary Diniz (David) and Peter (Heather). Predeceased by sister Vivian McGoey. Sadly missed by a number of nieces and nephews. Joe was born in Toronto on August 15, 1953, the son of the late Tony and Vivian (Butt) Diniz. He was a retired manager with Canada Post. He sang for a number of years with the Ingersoll Choral Society, and he also coached minor soccer for over 20 years. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, delight in the birds and have a cuppa Joe with music, watch a Marvel movie and enjoy a Scotch. Remembrances may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association here: https://www.cmhaelgin.ca/about-us/donate/ or etransfer to Shedden Soccer Inc. here: sheddensoccer@gmail.com, or charity of choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.