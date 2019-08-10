PACIONE, Joseph Peter December 8, 1953 - August 4, 2019 Peter passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Rita Pacione, daughter Pamela (Luke) and son Micheal (Robin). He was a proud grandfather to Logan, Jack, Nina and Cecilia. Visitation will be at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket, on Monday, August 12, 2019, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The funeral will be at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 432 Ontario St., Newmarket, on Tuesday, August 13th at 10 a.m. A reception will follow afterward at the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or the Southlake Cancer Centre. A special thank you to Dr. S. Kassam and team, Dr. Lebner and team, Dr. Stamos, Dr. Alibi, Dr. Conrad and Dr. Doherty. Thanks to all the staff at the Frank Stronach Cancer Centre, Margaret Bahen Hospice and Southlake Regional Health Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019