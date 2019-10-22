Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Phillip Gerald "Gerry" ROSE. View Sign Obituary





ROSE, Joseph Phillip Gerald "Gerry" Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 surrounded by love. Our dad was born in Little Bras d'Or to Marie and Aloysius Rose on March 30, 1937 and raised in Baddeck, NS. He Left home at a young age to join the Canadian Armed Forces, turning it into a forty-year career. He called many places home over the years and Peterborough for the last twenty five of those. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, beloved daughters Sheri Apa (Vito), Sheila McLaughlin (Eric) and Michelle. Proud grandfather to Marra, Michael, Abigail, Anthony, Erin, Isabel, Peter and Brenna. Loving brother to Mary Nicholson (Allister) and Jacquie Gauthier (Daryl), they always made sure he had a home to go to. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Donny, Raymond, and Adrian and his sister Margaret. He is survived by many in-laws, nieces, and nephews, and friends from far and wide. He was a man of few words, unless prompted. He was our Google before it was invented. He was a gentle man and a gentleman. He loved and was loved, not much more a man could ask for. Our family would like to thank Dr. Mark Greiner and Michelle Swedenski RN, Lisa from Westjet, the emergency room staff at Etobicoke General and the ICU at Toronto General. Your kindness and compassion won't be forgotten. If you wish, donations for sick kids hospital or the Trent University Nursing Brigade ( https://mycommunity.trentu.ca/nursingbrigadegive ) in Gerry's name would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge St., Peterborough, on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Church, 859 Barnardo Ave., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

