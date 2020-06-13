JOSEPH PUGLIESE

PUGLIESE, JOSEPH March 18, 1938 - June 7, 2020 Sadly passed away June 7, 2020, at the age of 82. He will be missed by his wife Marilyn Pugliese; daughters, Lesley (Scott) Johnston and Shelley (Harry) Stel; and grandchildren, Joey and Janie Stel. He will also be remembered by his siblings, Mary Naccarato, Gioconda Albi, Frank Pugliese, Giuseppina Stancato (predeceased) and Antonio Pugliese (predeceased) and many nieces and nephews. Joe came to Canada from Italy at the age of 17, and became a successful Real Estate and Insurance Broker. Joe loved to spend time at the cottage, being in the outdoors working on his garden and fishing. During this unprecedented situation with Covid-19 there will be no public funeral. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to alzheimer.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.