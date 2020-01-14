|
PUVEL, JOSEPH Joseph Puvel, aged 86, passed away Friday evening, January 10, 2020, at the Revera Leaside Retirement Residence, in Toronto. Born January 12, 1933, in Salamanca, N.Y. He served the government of Ontario for most of his career until he retired as a Justice of the Peace, for the Ministry of the Attorney General. Predeceased by his life partner Eugene Zlotek. Survived by his family of friends, Joe and Gillian Lavery, Victor Sammut and Phil Doyle. As per Joseph's request, there will be no funeral.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020