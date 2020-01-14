Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PUVEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH PUVEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH PUVEL Obituary
PUVEL, JOSEPH Joseph Puvel, aged 86, passed away Friday evening, January 10, 2020, at the Revera Leaside Retirement Residence, in Toronto. Born January 12, 1933, in Salamanca, N.Y. He served the government of Ontario for most of his career until he retired as a Justice of the Peace, for the Ministry of the Attorney General. Predeceased by his life partner Eugene Zlotek. Survived by his family of friends, Joe and Gillian Lavery, Victor Sammut and Phil Doyle. As per Joseph's request, there will be no funeral.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -