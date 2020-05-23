GATTI, JOSEPH R. October 14, 1928 to May 10, 2020 Our beloved Joseph passed away in his 92nd year, after a life well- lived. Survived by his cherished wife Mary (nee Pisni), of 70 years. Loving Dad of Carole Ingham (Brian), Paul Gatti (Pam) and John Gatti (Daniela). Dearest Papa to Matthew, Andrea, Laura, Jill, Paula and Great-Papa of Kamyiah, Nova, Liam, Grace and Faith. Loved Brother of Vance Gatti and predeceased by sisters, Rose, Carmella and Enis. Born in Transcona, MB, he left as a young man for Toronto, where he met Mary, his sweetheart for life. A 34-year career with Air Canada in Toronto, he retired as District Manager in North Bay. A respected member of his community, he was a Rotarian, member of SKAL, Davedi Club and a board member of St. Joseph's Hospital. A skilled story teller, Joe was known for his generosity, humour, curiosity and sage advice. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia Society of Canada. Condolences may be shared at druryfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.