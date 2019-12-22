RANIERI, JOSEPH "JOE" Peacefully at home on December 20, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Mary of 64 years. Wonderful father of Paul (Delia), John (the late Terry Ann), Peter (Barri), Patty (Hal), Gail (Jim) and Donna (Rino). A gem of a grandpa of 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Oldest brother of George, predeceased by his brother Charlie and sister Lucy. Family and friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 22, 2019