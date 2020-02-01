|
SAMMUT, Joseph Joseph Sammut, 87, of Etobicoke, ON, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at Etobicoke General Hospital. Joseph was born on March 20, 1932 to Louis and Maria Sammut in Qormi, Malta. Joseph immigrated to Canada in 1950 at the age of 18 and subsequently became a master carpenter. Joseph started his carpentry career at Dominion Sash and joined Charles Sammut Ltd. on Rogers Road from 1964 until his retirement in 2011. He was a skilled craftsmen in the art of window and door making. His work can be found hanging all across the city of Toronto, decorating the homes and estates of discerning individuals. After retiring Joseph spent his time with family and friends, travelling around the world with his partner Jean, socializing at his local seniors club, playing cards with his good friends, gardening, swimming and spoiling his 4 grandchildren as much as possible. Joseph will be missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his partner Jean Watkin; his brother Deo Sammut and his many nieces and nephews in Malta; his four children, Mike Sammut, Anne Sammut, David (Suzanne) Sammut and Diana (Dwayne) Cromwell; and his four grandchildren, Michael, Keenan, Abigail and Kalleigh. A Funeral Service will be held at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1 p.m., followed by a reception. Guests are welcome at 12:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Covenant House Toronto, Sick Kids Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca. Joseph's final resting place and Interment will be Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020