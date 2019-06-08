Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH SAVORETTI. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

SAVORETTI, JOSEPH It is with very sad hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father, Joseph Savoretti, on June 1, 2019, in his 94th year, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, Myrtle, having shared 56 wonderful years together. Joe leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Lou Farrugia, Cathy and John Wood; his five grandchildren whom he adored with all his heart, Michelle (Shaun), Amanda (Kurt), Stephanie, Michael and Krysten; and three great-grandchildren, Trevor, Hudson and Emma, who brought immense joy to his life and cherished every moment spent with them. Our dad was the most amazing "Papa" and his legacy lives on in all the wonderful stories he shared with his family. Joe was a true and loyal friend who was fortunate in life to have been surrounded by his Club Kallie friends. Our dad loved the famous "Pasta Nights", the annual Victoria Day fishing weekends and the many holidays shared travelling the world. Joe started his hospitality career as a Master Bartender at the Royal York Imperial Room and later moved on to his 25 years with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, as the Vintages Wine Consultant. Our dad was fortunate once again to find his "second" home at Delmanor Glen Abbey, where for the past 8 years, he enjoyed his new Delmanor family. We will always be grateful to the staff and the many friends who embraced and cared for him. Most recently, Joe was able to share his last 5 months at Delmanor with his longtime friend and family member, Chuck Wood, a relationship steeped in wonderful memories spanning over 40 years. We sincerely thank the dedicated staff at OTMH, who gave our dad the best of care over the past few years. Our father lived his life never holding a grudge, always quick to forgive and forget. He lived each day as a new day. Our family will forever miss him. Friends may call at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Parish, 1150 Monks Passage, Oakville. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close