KILPATRICK, Joseph Sean It is with great sadness that family and friends of Sean announce his passing. Sean passed peacefully at his home in Toronto on April 21, 2019. He was 65 years young. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Maureen and also his brother Austin James. Leaving to mourn his sister, Nora, his brother Barry, his niece, Honor, his nephew, Conaire, his wife for many years, Trudi, his best friend, Andrew and many other relatives and friends who had the good fortune to know him. Sean was a true gentleman who spent his days trying to help others in whatever ways he could. Being a cancer survivor, Sean volunteered with the Princess Margaret Hospital to help others cope with the disease. Sean was a sensitive, educated, well-travelled, modest and very generous soul. After completing his degree in English Literature, he went on to enjoy a remarkable career in International Banking, returning to Toronto to work for Manulife Financial and then Sun Life Financial from where he retired just two months ago. Sean will be so very greatly missed by so many and will forever live on in our hearts. Friends and family may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of Jane subway station), on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m., until time of Service of Remembrance in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in Sean's name, please consider the or the Princess Margaret Hospital. Online condolences may be made through



