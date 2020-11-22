TSEU, Joseph Su Ying Joseph Su Ying Tseu passed peacefully on November 20, 2020, 10 days after his 87th birthday. His wife, Macy Pun Fun, his children, Katherine (Peter), Irene, Dureen (Peter), David (Sharon), Florine (Petros) and Rosaline (James) and his grandsons, Chris (Ashley), Joseph, Daniel and Kenneth will miss his presence in their lives. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of a life well-lived will be held post-pandemic. Our thanks to the caring staff at The Mariann Home. If desired, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to The Mariann Home, 9915 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1V1. Online donations through www. mariannhome.com
or via www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/mariann-nursing-home-and-residence/