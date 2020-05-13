SUTULOVIC, JOSEPH It is with overwhelming grief and heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph (J?sip) Sutulovic on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his 94th year, in Toronto. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Magda (Bosiljevic), daughter Bozi (Charlie) Coleman, sisters Katica (Ivica) Spudic and Margie (Slavko) Kranjac. "Papa" was a beloved grandfather to Joesph (Donna) Coleman and Christopher (Kaydee) Coleman and adored great-grandfather to Ava, Bently, Paisley, Emersyn, Logan and Miles, who will miss him dearly. Joesph was preceded in death by his mother Madga (ma?ak) and George Sutulovic. A very selfless and humble man, he was most proud of his family's successes and accomplishments. Joseph was born in Brajakovo Brdo, Karlovac, Croatia, in 1926 and remained tied to his Croatian culture and heritage, while whole-heartedly embracing his new home and Canadian traditions from 1958 onwards. Joseph's legacy of selflessness, giving and kindness will continue beyond his earthly existence, he was a true gentleman and an inspiration to many around him. Leaving his mark on the world, he was never one to sit still. His hard work and determination made his dreams, of providing the best possible life for his family, come true. One of the many values Joseph held was the value of hospitality. He and his wife Magda owned The Balkan Restaurant in Toronto for over 25 years and enjoyed taking care of his many restaurant guests. After his retirement, he continued to take great joy in caring and feeding his large family and hosting weekly dinners. Joseph enjoyed his hobbies and was enthusiastic for making wine to share with his friends and family. He also enjoyed many summers up at the family cottage on Lake Simcoe in Orillia. The family wishes to thank the staff at North York General Hospital for their care and compassion of Joseph until his final passing. In light of the current health crisis, a private service will take place with the immediate family on Friday, May 15th at 1 p.m. This service will be live-streamed and available to close friends and family who wish to view. Please contact a close family member for details. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held when appropriate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the MS Society in memory of Joseph Sutulovic; please call 416-922-6065 or visit www.mssociety.ca/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 13, 2020.