JOSEPH SZCZURYK
JOSEPH SZCZURYK
Passed away at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, Toronto, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved husband of Stefanie for 63 years. Loving Dad of Lasha, Ola (Victor Lishchyna), and Marianne. Cherished grandfather of Adriana and Tianna. Joseph will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. A private family service will take place with an interment at St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Help Us Help or Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
