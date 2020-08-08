JOSEPH SZEKSZER

SZEKSZER, JOSEPH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear "Papa" Joe on Monday, August 3, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, where he was most comfortable being. He was a loving and devoted family man who was a wonderful husband of almost 50 years, an amazing father and a proud grandfather. His quiet kindness, easy going and playful nature endeared him to all that knew him. He enjoyed watching sports, reading the newspaper and was always up for a round of his favourite card game with friends and family. He was hard working and always busy with a project of his own or lending a helping hand to others. We miss him dearly but his memory will live on. A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Joseph's memory can do so to Parkinson Canada or The Michael J. Fox Foundation or any other charity of choice.



