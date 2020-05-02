Joseph Thaddeus (Ted) KLIS
KLIS, Joseph Thaddeus (Ted) Peacefully, on April 24, 2020, at Fairview Lodge in Whitby, Ontario. Beloved Husband of Shirley (nee Green), Father of Shawn (Wendy) and Steven (Catharine) and cherished Granddad to Sara (Jim) and Kaytlin. Predeceased by his son Kevin and brother Wally. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Lodge or any organization supporting our Frontline Workers during this challenging time. The Klis family would like to thank Fairview Lodge, especially the Support Workers and RN Wayne Pickering who cared for Ted when his family was not able to be with him.

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
