1/
JOSEPH TOMCHISHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOMCHISHEN, JOSEPH Joseph Tomchishen, better known as "Mr. Joe", passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. He leaves to grieve his wife of 66 years, Florence, son Ric, daughter-in-law Marianne and cherished granddaughter Emily. Survived by his brother Ed (Gail), Florie (Arlene), sisters Jenny, Agnes (Gerry), Leona (Frank), Flo (Gerry) and many nieces and nephews and will be missed by Steve, Denise and Alex. Past President and lifetime member of Faustina Hockey Club, founder of Etobicoke Old Timers Hockey Club and played Mimico Junior/Senior lacrosse, won the Canadian Lacrosse Man Cup Series with Brooklyn Redmen in 1968 and was most valuable player (Goalie). Inducted into the Ontario Lacrosse Hall Of Fame in 2005. He enjoyed a life of "Tuesday" golf, an avid fan of Polish polka dances here and in Buffalo. Special thanks to Nancy and Sherese, for their special care at the LTC. A mass for the family will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, with Interment at St. John's Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. With God "Za Bogiem".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved