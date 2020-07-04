TOMCHISHEN, JOSEPH Joseph Tomchishen, better known as "Mr. Joe", passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. He leaves to grieve his wife of 66 years, Florence, son Ric, daughter-in-law Marianne and cherished granddaughter Emily. Survived by his brother Ed (Gail), Florie (Arlene), sisters Jenny, Agnes (Gerry), Leona (Frank), Flo (Gerry) and many nieces and nephews and will be missed by Steve, Denise and Alex. Past President and lifetime member of Faustina Hockey Club, founder of Etobicoke Old Timers Hockey Club and played Mimico Junior/Senior lacrosse, won the Canadian Lacrosse Man Cup Series with Brooklyn Redmen in 1968 and was most valuable player (Goalie). Inducted into the Ontario Lacrosse Hall Of Fame in 2005. He enjoyed a life of "Tuesday" golf, an avid fan of Polish polka dances here and in Buffalo. Special thanks to Nancy and Sherese, for their special care at the LTC. A mass for the family will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, with Interment at St. John's Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. With God "Za Bogiem".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store