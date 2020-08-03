JOSEPH UGOLINI

UGOLINI, JOSEPH Joe Ugolini (92) passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at Belleville General Hospital after a brief stay. He was born October 27, 1927 in Toronto, Ontario, the son of Bernardino and Marietta Ugolini. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Doreen, of 70 years. His dedication to his children Donald Ugolini (Susan) and Pamela Richmond (Joel) will never be forgotten. He was loved dearly by his grandchildren, Christopher (Christina), Ryan (Barbara), Karyn, Erin, Jordan and 4 great-grandsons. We are certain that his first order of business will be enjoying a lamb roast with his 7 siblings (Dina, Ruby, Rocci, Carlo, Jean, Vic, Rosie) along with his many nieces, nephews, and friends. Joe worked in the sewer and watermain contracting business his entire career, retiring at 65 as an inspector with Markham Township. His quiet kindness and easy-going nature endeared "Daddy Joe" to everyone he met. His happiest times were spent with family and friends at many celebrations or just visiting at home. He and Doreen rarely missed a Maple Leafs or Blue Jays game often cheering on with good friends A heartfelt thank you to the 6th floor staff and Dr. Sherri at BGH for their compassionate and attentive care. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Donations would be appreciated to Belleville General Hospital https://bghf.ca/donate/
or a charity of choice.