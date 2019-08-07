CHAKKALAKAL, JOSEPH V. Peacefully at Toronto on August 4, 2019. Joseph joins his wife Teresa in Christ. Devoted father of Asha (the late Randy) Heasman, Elsy Jetty (Matthew Shawn) Oommen, Tess (Stephen) Meardon and Joe Donny (Lee) Chakkalakal. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Rahel, Sarita, Anjali, Shyla, Arjun, Merrick, Edgar, Vincent, Kya and Laila. Dear brother of John Mark, Ignatius (Unni), Elsy and Werner. Predeceased by his parents Varghese and Annama, brother George and sister Sr. Eufamia. He is also survived by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joseph will always be remembered for his sense of humor and jovial spirit by family and friends around the world. He very much enjoyed your visits and phone calls. Special thanks to the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre's Stroke Survivor Group where he was a member from 2004 to 2017. We are especially grateful to the staff and volunteers at the Houses of Providence where he happily resided for the last two years of life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8th, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto. Funeral Mass, Friday, August 9th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Syro - Malabar Catholic Church. In accordance with Joseph's wishes, a private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Providence Healthcare Foundation.

