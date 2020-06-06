PARKER, JOSEPH VICTOR 1934 - 2020 Those who knew him well, will miss him most. Vic was a non-conformist, non-traditionalist human being who was passionate about life, liberty, and justice. Born in Desbiens, Quebec on the 7th of March, Vic worked as a Social Worker for Children's Aid Societies in Ottawa, Kapuskasing, and Toronto. Vic was never shy about intervening in a situation whether it was helping a couple stranded by their broken motorcycle on the highway or chasing after someone who attacked a young man on a busy street. He volunteered often with The Gatehouse, helping out in various ways from group sessions to yard work. Vic had an inquisitive mind. He read voraciously, and in his 70s, attended Trent University where he received his 3rd Degree (2019). Vic had a great and deep interest in Earth-based and Indigenous spirituality, which he also studied in university. One course he traveled to Thailand for; a meditation placement for several weeks at a Buddhist temple on top of a mountain (one of the most sacred temples in Thailand). His eclectic taste in music included classical, vintage rock and roll, Celtic/Pagan, and Indigenous. He enjoyed drumming occasionally, much to the chagrin of sleeping friends. In his 30s and 40s he enjoyed travelling on his BMW motorcycle everywhere. At one point he brought his motorcycle into his living room to work on it. It was, after all, winter in Ottawa. He also was well known for his sweet tooth, especially Black Forest Cake and ice cream. Any time was an excuse to buy copious amounts of each. His family mourn their loss. He was predeceased by his parents, Annie Gertrude (Martineau) and John Gilbert, his sister Theresa and brother Leonard. He leaves his son Michael (Jean); daughter, Maggie Parker-Gionet (Dan); step-son, Robert Copeland (Bernadette); sisters Rita, Yvette and Jeannie, grandchildren, Luc and René Gionet and Keri-Lyn Copeland, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends who also include his first wife, Diana McClelland and second partner, Barb Anderson. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the Palliative care team at Michael Garron Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held when we all can gather together safely.



