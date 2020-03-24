|
|
McKENNA, Joseph William August 16, 1927 - March 22, 2020 Joseph William McKenna died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 22, 2020. Son of the late Charles and Sarah McKenna, he was in his 93rd year. Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Mary (Salnicky) McKenna (1927-2019). He was the beloved father of Cathie (John Koop), Peter (Maria), Danny (Jacqui), Michael (David), Terri (Paul Follis), Patrick (Nadine) and Sarah (Steve Okenden). Brother of Raymond (Micky), Frank (Janet), Daniel, and Anna McKenna (Gayhart), (Jack). Brother-in-law of Anne (Salnicky) Limnidis (John). Dzedo/ChaChi will be lovingly remembered by his adoring grandchildren, Brandon, Melissa, Marieke, AJ, Anna, Tess, Joseph, Julia, Kathleen, Lydia, Eoin, Kieran, Amelia, Jade, and Sage, and his great-grandchildren, Marlie, Madeline, Porter, Eleanor, Beatrice, Sophia and Malcolm. Uncle Joe loved his many adult nieces and nephews, and their families. Joseph was born and raised in New Toronto, attended the University of Toronto and Osgoode Hall Law School, being called to the Bar in 1955. Along with Jack Copeland, he founded the law practice of Copeland, McKenna. The partners both retired in 2001. Joe also was a member of the Don Rowing Club, as one of the Mimico High School Boys who started up the club after the war; first as a rower, then becoming a member of the executive for many years. Joseph was a devout Catholic and supporter of St. Christopher's Church (Mississauga), Sts. Cyril and Methodius and St. Mary's Byzantine Slovak Churches (Toronto), and St. Joseph's Church (Bracebridge). Aside from his love for his family and faith, Joseph will forever be remembered for his service to both the Irish and Slovak communities of Toronto. While he raised his family in Mississauga, he found his most peaceful times at the family summer cottage on Cedar Beach, Lake Muskoka. Dad lived One Year, One Month, One Week and One Day longer than the love of his life, Mary. He tried valiantly to stay here to give strength to his children, but his body grew tired and now he has gone to be with Mom, to sing her songs once again. His children celebrate his life with love. Thank God we have had him in our lives. He had demonstrated how to live life fully; how to love family unconditionally, and how to be honest and true. In light of the current health concerns and with regard to our dad's wishes, if desired, memorial donations to the "Building Fund" for the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Mother of God, 257 Shaw Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W7, are suggested. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020