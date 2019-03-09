WISEMAN, Joseph It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Northridge Long Term Care in Oakville. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loving father to Jack (Lynn) and Bob (Charlotte). Cherished grandpa to Dale (Steph), Lee (Jen), Christopher and Heather. Dear brother to Audrey (Jim), Pat (the late Jim), the late Harry (Terry) and the late Rena and her husband Bill. Joseph will be missed by many family and friends. A Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019