IRELAND, JOSEPHINE ANNE (nee KEY) 1926-2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Josephine Anne Ireland (nee Key), in her 94th year, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 15, 2020. Josephine, beloved wife of the late David Gordon Ireland (1998), daughter of the late Margurite Catherine Key (1986) and the late Lowther James Key (1937), sister to the late Margaret Kathleen Van Kirk (2017) and the late Irene May Wilson (2004). Loving Auntie to Cathy (Trevor), Beverely (Mark), Carol (Bob) and the late Mary (late Ken). Great Auntie to many nieces and nephews and their families. Josephine was a wonderful friend to many and had a special frriendship with Sister Ann Lemire. Funeral has taken place at Trull Funeral Home with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Condolences may be made through the Trull Funeral Home website. If desired, donations may be made in Josephine's name to the Salvation Army, Sisters of Saint Joseph, Covenant House or a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 22, 2020.
