Josephine Annie ALEXANDER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Joan and family my deepest condolences to you on the loss..."
  • "My condolences to you and your family Joan. I remember your..."
    - Cora Vandendriessche

ALEXANDER, Josephine Annie The family of Josephine Alexander announce her peaceful passing at home on February 7, 2019, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Basil Alexander. Much-loved mother of Gordon Alexander, Joan Boake (Kingdon) and John Alexander (Jill). Grandmother of Bryan and Alexander. The family wish to express their gratitude for all the support, care and compassion given by Dr. Stephen Ross and Josephine's caregivers, Ewa and Adelia. A member of The Church of the Transfiguration, Josephine was ever calm and serene in her faith. Most important in Josephine's life were family, friendship and her faith. A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock on Wednesday, February 13th, in THE CHURCH OF THE TRANSFIGURATION, 111 Manor Road East, Toronto. A reception to follow.
logo
Funeral Home
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.