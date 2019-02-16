BERCARICH, Josephine Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 in her 94th year. Devoted wife of 69 years to the late Mario. Mother of Doris Bercarich (Ray Tompson) and the late Frank Bercarich. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 416-767-3153. Interment in Park Lawn Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine BERCARICH.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019