BERCARICH, Josephine Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 in her 94th year. Devoted wife of 69 years to the late Mario. Mother of Doris Bercarich (Ray Tompson) and the late Frank Bercarich. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 416-767-3153. Interment in Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019
