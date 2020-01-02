|
|
CARDINALE, JOSEPHINE Peacefully, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Cardinale. Loving mother of John Cardinale and his wife Maria. Adored grandmother of Bernadette Cardinale and Francesco Cardinale and his wife Maja. Proud great-grandmother of Joseph, Maximus, Sofia, Marcus and Claudia. Dear sister of Jack Chiarenza. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Providence Healthcare for taking such good care of our mother, with love, patience and kindness. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). If desired, Memorial donations may be made to Providence Healthcare. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020