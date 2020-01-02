Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE CARDINALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE CARDINALE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE CARDINALE Obituary
CARDINALE, JOSEPHINE Peacefully, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Cardinale. Loving mother of John Cardinale and his wife Maria. Adored grandmother of Bernadette Cardinale and Francesco Cardinale and his wife Maja. Proud great-grandmother of Joseph, Maximus, Sofia, Marcus and Claudia. Dear sister of Jack Chiarenza. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Providence Healthcare for taking such good care of our mother, with love, patience and kindness. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). If desired, Memorial donations may be made to Providence Healthcare. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -