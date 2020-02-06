|
COSENTINO, JOSEPHINE (nee BADALI) Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Joseph of 60 years. Mother of Nick and Ida, Annette and John Rampolla, Joe and Karen, Theresa (and the late David) Holden, and Michael and Kate. Nana to Heather and Peter, Matthew and Samantha Kilbourne, Amanda and Vanessa Holden. Daughter of the late Joe and Lena Badali. Loving sister of Antoinette Amodeo, Pat and the late Anthony Badali, and the late Maria Badali. Josie will be fondly remembered for the joy she brought to her family, her Sunday dinners, her love of painting and her devotion, most especially to her loving husband Joe. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Friday, February 7th from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Avenue (1 block south of Lawrence) on Saturday, February 8th at 11:30 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020