FIELD, Josephine Peacefully, at the Scarborough General Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Much loved sister to Chris and Moira. Sadly missed by her nephews, Simon, Jamie and Sean and niece Alexandra and also by her great-nephews, Joshua and Archie and great-niece Gabrielle. Josephine was an active New Democrat and for many years was a nurse at the Sunnybrook Hospital. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Passionst Parish, 670 Sheppard Avenue East, North York, Ontario, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. In memory of Josephine, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

