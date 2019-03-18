Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Margaret EDWARDS. View Sign

EDWARDS, Josephine Margaret (nee CAMPAGNA) February 15, 1919 - March 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at Erin Mills Lodge, Mississauga at the age of 100. Predeceased by husband George Sydney Edwards. Loving mother to Nancy, (Dominic) and Richard, (Susan). Nona to Denise, (Garry) David, (Stephanie) Kimberly, (Joe) and Grant, (Rebecca). Grandnona to Jack, Kate and Sophie. Predeceased by sisters Grace, Mary, Katie, Rose, and brothers Tony and Frank. Born and raised in Toronto, Josephine was a longtime member of Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club. She will be forever remembered for her love of life, warm smiles and the sharing of a good joke. Many thanks to the staff of Erin Mills Lodge for their loving care and compassion. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who wish, please donate to your charity of choice.



1981 Dundas Street W

Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2

