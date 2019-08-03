Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine NICHOLL. View Sign Obituary

NICHOLL, Josephine (nee SKELTON) Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Following a lengthy battle with lewy body dementia, Jo died peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Ian Nicholl, devoted mother of Mary and Sarah (Raul) and loving grandmother of Jessica, Thomas, Luke and Connor. Jo was the only child of Arthur and Isabella Skelton of Yorkshire. Jo will be remembered for her laughter and zest for life and her love of family. Born in Malton, England, Jo attended high school in Carlisle. She trained as a nurse at Leeds General Infirmary then as a midwife in London. In 1957, Jo immigrated to Canada with fellow nurses who were lifelong friends. Jo worked in various nursing jobs rising to become Head Nurse for the Red Cross Blood Donor Clinics in Ontario. Jo met Ian at the Piccadilly Club, they married in 1966. They raised two daughters in Leaside and Jo took time at home. Jo was an active member of St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, a former president of the ACW and volunteered with various organizations throughout her life. Jo always loved cottage country and the family enjoyed cottaging through the years on Lake Simcoe, Lake of Bays and then on Mary Lake. Retiring from the VON and Sunnybrook Hospital, Jo and Ian moved to Muskoka full time then returned to Toronto to be closer to grandchildren and family. Many thanks to Fountain View Care Community for their kind and compassionate care. A celebration of life was held at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church Friday, August 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019

