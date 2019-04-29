ORTIZ, JOSEPHINE "JOJO" With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Josephine "Jojo" Magpayo Ortiz, 61, on April 25, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1957 in Quezon City, Philippines and was predeceased by her parents Pedro Magpayo Jr. and Carmen Magpayo (nee Hernandez). Beloved by her husband, Florencio Ortiz Jr. and her daughters, Denise and Marie, she was a loving sister to Maria Reid, Angelita Salvatierra, Jessica Magpayo, Ben-An Magpayo, Carlo Magpayo, Ruth Magpayo, and her late brothers Wilfredo Magpayo and Arturo Magpayo. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received at Chapel Ridge, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, Ontario, on Tuesday, April 30th and Wednesday, May 1st from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 5633 Highway 7, Markham, Ontario, on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2019