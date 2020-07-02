1/
JOSEPHINE PICK EISER
EISER, JOSEPHINE PICK Josephine passed away at the beautiful age of 92, on June 26, 2020, at the Cedarvale Terrace LTC Home in Toronto. She had been married to Herman (predeceased). Is remembered fondly by sons, Victor and Thomas; and grandchildren, Robert, Alex, and Adrienne. Josephine was born in Zagreb, Croatia and moved to Canada as a youth. Josephine was a proud Canadian to her final day. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, dear Fini.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
