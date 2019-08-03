PINTO, Josephine (nee TAMBIMUTTU) Beloved wife of the late Frank Pinto, mother of Alan, Romany, Mario, Johann, Lindy and Marianna, grandmother of Greggory, Giselle, Jonathan, Tara, Crystal, Romany, Meghan, Madison and Catlin, great-grandmother of Gregory, Gia, Aviv, Eden, Vivian, Josephine, Leyton, Beau, Luna, Rose, Rhea and Clara, mother-in-law of Joan Davis, Rob Arnold, Linda Skorey and Gerry Chin, and sister of the late Francis, James, Paulinus, Augustine, Joseph and Chrysanthus. Born in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka on June 28, 1925, Josephine was noted for her singing talent, performing in public from the age of 3 to the age of 83. After immigrating to Canada in 1966, she undertook a one woman mission to share her culture, cooking, pedagogy, and generosity with her neighbourhood, becoming firmly ensconced as the matriarch of Keewatin Ave., and endearing herself to several generations of Torontonians. She passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on July 21, 2019. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, August 18th, 5:30 p.m. at the MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care or Vibrant Health Care Alliance would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019