BRIFOGLIO, JOSEPHINE ROSE Peacefully, with her mom, sisters and daughters by her side, Josephine (Josie) Rose Brifoglio, at 48 years of age, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Juravinski Hospital, in Hamilton. Josie was funny, full of moxie and made us laugh even during difficult times; she fought fiercely and showed courage and grit throughout her life and especially during these last 15 months. Survived by her spouse Dennis Milosevic, Josie is profoundly missed by her two daughters, Maia and Sophia Rose, her mom Frances Schincaglia and husband Enzo (Vince) Citrinti, her sisters Gloria and Rosanna, her aunt Adriana Schincaglia, uncle Nick Schincaglia and family, best friend Angela Cavaliere and many other family and friends. Josie's spirit, love and strength live on in her two girls and her family will carry her memory with them always. Special thanks to Josie's health care teams at Princess Margaret Hospital and Juravinski Hospital. Family and friends may visit at G. H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Thursday, July 25th from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, July 26th from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, on Saturday, July 27th at 10 a.m. Burial services to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019