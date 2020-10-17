GRIBBEN, JOSEPHINE TERESA (nee MEGRAW) It is with sad hearts that we announce that Josephine (Jo) Gribben passed peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of October 11, 2020, at the age of 81, with her beloved husband by her side. She will be sorely missed, but lovingly remembered by John, her husband of 60 years, who had been devoted to her care for her difficult last five years of life, her children Brian (Lorraine), Lynn (Derrick) and Sharon (Jeff), her adored grandchildren Stephanie, JoJo, Shawna and Sarah-Lynn and her great-grandson, Ryan. Also missing her shining light will be her large extended family, each of whom she adored, her older sister, Elizabeth, who resides in the U.K, and her gang of wonderful friends with whom she shared many evenings at the condo BBQ and winters in Florida. Josephine was born in Belfast, N. Ireland to John and Mary Megraw and was the youngest of a large family. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Eileen, Etta, Gerald, Bobby, Willi and Sean. In October 1966, Josephine made her way to Canada with Brian and Lynn in tow. John had made the trip six weeks earlier to find a job and a place to live. This was a difficult move for Jo because it meant leaving her parents and siblings behind, but she did what she had to do to make a better life for her family. Sharon was a happy and welcome distraction when she arrived 16 months later. Josephine was always open to learning new things and usually ended up making a job of each. She worked in banking, bookkeeping and customer service over the years, but really met her perfect career late in life when she became a Real Estate agent for Family Trust Realty and then Royal LePage. She loved finding her clients their perfect home and then negotiating on their behalf. Jo loved to be around people and hosted many parties over the years. The extended family functions were her favourite events - Boxing Day gatherings and the annual Family Picnics she hosted for many years have provided lasting happy memories for many generations of the Megraw/ Cassidy clan. The family would like to thank the staff of Rouge Valley Extendicare for the care and concern they showed Jo in the last three years of her life, and especially during Covid when she was separated from her family. Due to Covid, there will be a small service held and shared on Zoom (a link will be shared with those interested soon). Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
can be made in Josephine's name, in lieu of flowers.