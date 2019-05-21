Peacefully, at Humber River Hospital, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 97. Loving mother of Ed (Kathy) and Sonia (Vito). Dear grandmother of Danny (Annika), Dave (Roxanne), Joe (Hilary), Becky (Max), Jessica (Daniel) and Joey. Great-grandmother of Shayla, Max, Evalyn, Emery and Ethan. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Capaldi, Flo Burke and Anne O'Keeffe. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humber River Hospital Foundation. To honour Josephine's flamboyant life, please feel free to wear your bright spring colors.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019