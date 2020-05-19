LITTLE, JOSHUA-PAUL The family and loved ones of Joshua-Paul Little are heart broken and deeply saddened to share that he passed away suddenly, on May 14, 2020, at the age of 22. Cherished son of Nicole Fisher and Paul (Raquel) Little. Beloved brother of Jack. Loving grandson of Peter and Teresa Fisher, Patricia and Gerry Laurin, William and Sue (predeceased) Little, and great-grandson of Leo and Janina (predeceased) Attamanchuk. Dear nephew of Michael (Brianne), Alana (Dean), Andrew, Ryan (Jennifer), Lisa (Stuart) and Kristie. Josh will be greatly missed by his cousins, extended family and many friends. Josh was kind, patient and loving, and could always make those around him laugh, especially his siblings and cousins, who all looked up to him. He always looked forward to Sunday dinners and cherished time with family. He was a free spirit who was passionate about art, music, dancing and fitness, was an avid skateboarder and had a love for life and adventure. Josh was deeply loved. His family expresses their deepest gratitude to all the nurses, doctors and support staff at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, who provided compassionate care and comfort to Josh. Josh's beautiful smile, kind soul, and infectious spirit will be deeply missed. "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my baby you'll be". May his memory be eternal. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will hold a private service. A celebration of Josh's life will be held later. If desired, donations in memory of Josh can be made to a charity of choice and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online donations can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.