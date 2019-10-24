JOSZUA (SHIKE) WAGNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSZUA (SHIKE) WAGNER.
Service Information
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M3J 2P1
(416)-663-9060
Obituary

WAGNER, JOSZUA (SHIKE) Peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Husband of the late Klara Wagner. Father and father-in-law of Bluma Wagner and Robert Haberman. Brother of Perla Rozen of Montreal. Grandfather of Carol and Josh, Andrea and Amanda and great-grandfather of Faith. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. For Shiva details, please see www.benjamins.ca Memorial donations may be made to Magen David Adom, (416) 780- 0034.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.