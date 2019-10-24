WAGNER, JOSZUA (SHIKE) Peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Husband of the late Klara Wagner. Father and father-in-law of Bluma Wagner and Robert Haberman. Brother of Perla Rozen of Montreal. Grandfather of Carol and Josh, Andrea and Amanda and great-grandfather of Faith. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. For Shiva details, please see www.benjamins.ca Memorial donations may be made to Magen David Adom, (416) 780- 0034.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2019