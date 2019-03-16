Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOY ANDREWS. View Sign

ANDREWS, JOY On March 13, 2019 at North York General. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Andrews. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rosalind and Neil Brown, David Andrews and Sandra Gemmell, Michael Andrews, and Ron Andrews. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Avraham and Naomi Almog, and Rachel Axelrod and the late Harry Axelrod. Devoted grandmother of Jordan and Lesley, Joshua, Elizabeth and Sean, Sean and Sophia, and Michelle. Thank you to Belinda, Nita, Tenten and Shirley for their wonderful care. Also a heartfelt thank you to the Staff at NYGH Emergency Department, for their compassionate care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 156 Renaissance Court, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to JFCS, 416-638-7800, or Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875.

ANDREWS, JOY On March 13, 2019 at North York General. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Andrews. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rosalind and Neil Brown, David Andrews and Sandra Gemmell, Michael Andrews, and Ron Andrews. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Avraham and Naomi Almog, and Rachel Axelrod and the late Harry Axelrod. Devoted grandmother of Jordan and Lesley, Joshua, Elizabeth and Sean, Sean and Sophia, and Michelle. Thank you to Belinda, Nita, Tenten and Shirley for their wonderful care. Also a heartfelt thank you to the Staff at NYGH Emergency Department, for their compassionate care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 156 Renaissance Court, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to JFCS, 416-638-7800, or Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875. Funeral Home Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel

2401 Steeles Avenue West

Toronto , ON M3J 2P1

(416) 663-9060 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close