SCOLLAN, Joy Beverly Peacefully at Carlingview Manor, Ottawa, on the morning of April 7, 2019, in her 93rd year. Joy was predeceased by her parents Florence and George, sister Ruby (George), brother Clyde, niece Barbara (Don), nephew Larry and very good friend (since 11 years old) Rachel. Great-aunt of Anastasia (Bo), Charmaine (Rob), Stephanie (Chris) and great-great-aunt of Justin, Zachery, Tyson, Natalie, Samantha, Nils and Nathanial. Service to be held at Kelly Funeral Home - Carling Chapel, 2313 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON, 613-828-2313, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Revera Long Term Care Dementiability Program or the Charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences and sharing memories at www.kellyfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019